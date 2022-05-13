Advertisement

Local religious leaders bless South Bend’s only abortion clinic

The gesture goes a long way as conservatives seek to overturn Roe v. Wade.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Religious leaders across South Bend came together to bless the city’s only women’s health clinic.

The clinic blessing is part of a long tradition of progressive faith communities in favor of women making their own choices related to their sexual health.

This event is also a way to highlight the importance of clinics and a way for spirituality and reproductive freedom to co-exist.

“You saw how many folks, how many clergy people were here,” said Sharon Lau, of the Midwest Advocacy Director. “Um, it was wonderful to work with them and we will continue to have relationships with the clergy and the community. They support us but then we can also help them support their parishioners who many come to them for advice or council about their reproductive decisions.”

The clinic is located on Lincoln Way W.

For more information on their services, please click here.

