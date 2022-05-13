Advertisement

Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns after two years

Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns after two years
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in two years, the 30th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive will return on Saturday, May 14.

It’s the largest food drive for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Those wanting to participate can place non-perishable food items inside a grocery bag and leave it by their mailbox.

A postal worker will collect it on Saturday and bring it to the food bank.

All the food donated will stay in your community.

“We would like to collect a 100,000 pounds of food because we need to restock our shelves for the summer months,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank. “The need’s high, it continues to be high and frankly, food donations are low.”

If you can’t donate on Saturday, the Food Bank is looking for volunteers.

You can learn more by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick...
UPDATE: Missing Michigan City 3-year-old girl dies after being pulled out of lake
For the third year in a row, Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled.
Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade cancelled
On Thursday, a shooting occurred on Huey St. in South Bend.
South Bend Police investigating homicide
Gov. Holcomb directs flags be flown at half-staff
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is releasing details surrounding its work on the...
Timeline of Alexis Morales death investigation

Latest News

Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting
WNDU AM Weather 5/13/22
WNDU AM Weather 5/13/22
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Near Record Highs Friday, Scattered Storms Return Saturday
Elkhart Community Schools hosts anti-bullying assembly
Elkhart Community Schools hosts anti-bullying assembly