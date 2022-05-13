Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns after two years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in two years, the 30th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive will return on Saturday, May 14.

It’s the largest food drive for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Those wanting to participate can place non-perishable food items inside a grocery bag and leave it by their mailbox.

A postal worker will collect it on Saturday and bring it to the food bank.

All the food donated will stay in your community.

“We would like to collect a 100,000 pounds of food because we need to restock our shelves for the summer months,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank. “The need’s high, it continues to be high and frankly, food donations are low.”

If you can’t donate on Saturday, the Food Bank is looking for volunteers.

You can learn more by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.