Advertisement

Jerome Bettis graduates from Notre Dame

Jerome Bettis
Jerome Bettis(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is officially a Notre Dame graduate.

Bettis, who dominated on the gridiron for the Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Steelers, has completed his degree from the Mendoza College of Business.

This comes 28 years after leaving Notre Dame to enter the 1993 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick...
UPDATE: Missing Michigan City 3-year-old girl dies after being pulled out of lake
On Thursday, a shooting occurred on Huey St. in South Bend.
South Bend Police investigating homicide
Gov. Holcomb directs flags be flown at half-staff
Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting
For the third year in a row, Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled.
Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade cancelled

Latest News

It’s the largest food drive for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns after two years
Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting
WNDU AM Weather 5/13/22
WNDU AM Weather 5/13/22
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Near Record Highs Friday, Scattered Storms Return Saturday