Jerome Bettis graduates from Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is officially a Notre Dame graduate.

Bettis, who dominated on the gridiron for the Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Steelers, has completed his degree from the Mendoza College of Business.

This comes 28 years after leaving Notre Dame to enter the 1993 NFL Draft.

A promise made, a promise kept. 28 years after leaving @NotreDame, I’ve completed my degree from the Mendoza School of Business. I hope my journey serves as reminder that education is the true equalizer in life and it is never too late to start. pic.twitter.com/J0Xn7Up47n — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) May 12, 2022

