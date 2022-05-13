Jerome Bettis graduates from Notre Dame
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is officially a Notre Dame graduate.
Bettis, who dominated on the gridiron for the Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Steelers, has completed his degree from the Mendoza College of Business.
This comes 28 years after leaving Notre Dame to enter the 1993 NFL Draft.
