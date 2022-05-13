Advertisement

Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting

Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot to death in Niles.

Police responded to Arbor Trails apartments in the 1600 block of North 5th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. They found a 14-year-old with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Lakeland Medical Center, but did not survive his injuries.

Witnesses reported a light-colored pick-up truck driving in the complex around the time of the shooting. At one point, witnesses report seeing people exit the truck before a confrontation ensued. One of the truck occupants pulled out a handgun and shot the victim before the suspects fled the scene.

Police believe the suspects knew the victim and that the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niles Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404 or make an anonymous tip through tipsoft.com.

