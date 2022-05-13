First Alert Forecast: Near Record Highs Friday, Scattered Storms Return Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Another hot and sunny day here in Michiana. After two days of record highs, we have the potential to come close to another record high this afternoon. The record high was set back in 1991 and is set at 88 degrees. The forecasted high for today is 87 with lower humidity. We could come very close to another record high. The sunshine will be in full and only a light breeze out of the south and east. High of 87 degrees. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will cool quickly as the sun begins to set. With the lower humidity, the temps will fall into the lower 70s by midnight and drop into the lower 60s by early Saturday morning. A few clouds will develop overnight ahead of Saturdays storm chances. Low of 62 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Starting out the day with a mixture of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase through the morning as the chance for scattered thunderstorms increases through the middle of the day. The best chance to see some of those scattered storms will be between 11am and 5pm from west to east across the area. The mixture of clouds and sun sticks around throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 80s early, dropping into the 70s later in the afternoon behind those storms. High of 80 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for much of the day Sunday. There will be the chance for a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening as the front stalls across Michiana. The highs will come down into the middle 70s for highs, Much cooler across Michiana. High of 75 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The temperatures will continue to trend down into the upper 60s through the first half of next week. It’s much cooler across Michiana. It will be mostly sunny on Monday with the chance for a few showers or storms on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The second half of the week and into next weekend will see a rise in temperatures again. Highs could get right back into the middle 80s for highs through the end of the month. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, May 12th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 88 (Tied the Daily Record High Temperature)

Thursday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.