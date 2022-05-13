Driver believed to be under the influence in crash that injured 5
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested after five people were injured in a crash in South Bend.
It happened last Sunday, May 8, at the intersection of Kern Road and Miami Road.
Police say Noel Ordoñez-Dominguez, who was driving a red Nissan Rogue, blew through a stop sign and t-boned a white Kia Forte. The driver of the Kia and all three passengers inside were taken to the hospital.
Ordoñez-Dominguez was also taken to the hospital, where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials believed that Ordoñez-Dominguez was driving under the influence. He was subsequently placed under arrest.
The probable cause affidavit can be read in its entirety below:
