Driver believed to be under the influence in crash that injured 5

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested after five people were injured in a crash in South Bend.

It happened last Sunday, May 8, at the intersection of Kern Road and Miami Road.

Police say Noel Ordoñez-Dominguez, who was driving a red Nissan Rogue, blew through a stop sign and t-boned a white Kia Forte. The driver of the Kia and all three passengers inside were taken to the hospital.

Ordoñez-Dominguez was also taken to the hospital, where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officials believed that Ordoñez-Dominguez was driving under the influence. He was subsequently placed under arrest.

Noel Ordoñez-Dominguez (St. Joseph County Jail)

The probable cause affidavit can be read in its entirety below:

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

