City of Benton Harbor invites residents to Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has continued to provide resources for those that have struggled with lead contamination. The fair also provided job opportunities.

Resources included; Home water testing kits, soil testing in time for gardening season, free bottled water, filters and lessons on how they are installed, free lead inspection sign up, and more.

An event organizers called a one stop shop.

“In the past we’ve had water resource fairs where you can get bottled water, learn more information. Today, we’re doing it in combination with jobs. We did a Job Fair in conjunction with the City of Benton Harbor earlier in the year, and what we realized was so many people came out for both, why not combine them?,” said Regina Strong. Michigan’s Environmental Justice Public Advocate.

For more information on available resources, click here.

