Bernadette Scholars play kickball game at Marian High School

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Bernadette Scholars played in an epic kickball game at Marian High School.

If you aren’t familiar, the Bernadette Scholars is a program for students that focuses on specialized needs of each unique child. In their physical education class, they’ve been working on base games as well as hand and foot control.

So, what’s better for that than a good old fashioned kickball game? And this matchup was all inclusive, with the whole school getting involved.

The Bernadette Scholars picked team names—the Power Rangers versus the Storm Troopers. They then drafted students from other classes to join in on the fun.

