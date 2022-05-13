ALERT: Boil water advisory issued for residents northeast of South Bend

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents in St. Joseph County.

Due to a loss of pressure in its water distribution system earlier today, the City of South Bend has issued a precautionary boil water advisory through 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16 for customers northeast of South Bend.

The area of most concern is for residents by Auten Road on the north, Cleveland Road on the south, Ironwood Road on the west and Hickory Road on the east. Customers in other parts of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

At this time, water pressure has been restored.

Out of an abundance of caution, residents and businesses in this area are encouraged to boil any water used for consumption for three minutes and to let it cool before using. Bottled or boiled water that has cooled should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, food preparation and water for pets.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.