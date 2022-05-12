Advertisement

Timeline of Alexis Morales death investigation

By Lauren Moss
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are still looking for the person who killed a young woman in South Bend.

Alexis Morales’ body was found on April 19 in the same car as her baby boy who was alive.

There were a lot of questions on why an Amber Alert wasn’t issued when the two were first reported missing.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details surrounding its work on the investigation in the days leading up to April 19:

April 12

  • Alexis Morales and her baby, Messiah, attend a gathering at Kelly Park In South Bend. She tells friends and family she’s going home to New Paris, but she never made it home.

April 13

  • At 6:46 p.m., the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office begins its investigation. An officer requests a cell phone ping. However, the cell service provider was unable to ping the phone.
  • A few hours later, at 9:56 p.m., information regarding the missing mother and baby is posted to Facebook requesting the public’s help.

April 14

  • Investigators enter their information into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the Indiana Data and Communications System (IDACS).
  • At 2:39 p.m., investigators try to ping Alexis’ cellphone. But once again, it’s unsuccessful.
  • At 5:35 p.m., investigators request an Amber or Silver Alert from the Indiana State Police Missing Person Clearinghouse. However, that request was denied as it did not meet the proper requirements.
  • At 6:35 p.m., St. Joseph County Dispatch reaches out to the South Bend Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department to search areas related to cell tower information received by investigators near Kennedy Water Park.

April 15

  • Investigators are following up on tips and information, but there’s still no sign of the two.

April 16

  • At 4:32 p.m., a search warrant is signed for Alexis’ cell phone information.

April 18

April 19

  • At 6:30 p.m., police are dispatched to the 400 block of S. Bendix Street after reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived on scene, they found the SUV belonging to Alexis. Inside, Alexis is found dead, but baby Messiah is found alive.

April 20

Just this week, an autopsy revealed Alexis suffered from gunshot wounds. However, her official cause of death has not been released.

Police did not have an update on Messiah’s condition, but officials say they are working with the Department of Child Services.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police at (574) 235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

