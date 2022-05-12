Advertisement

‘Suspicious’ death of 13-year-old girl ruled a homicide, police say

Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.
Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.(Beaverton Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The cause of death of a missing 13-year-old girl who was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances has been ruled a homicide by Oregon police.

Investigators began an investigation into sixth-grader Milana Li’s death following the discovery of her body around 3 p.m. Tuesday, KPTV reported. An autopsy performed on Li Wednesday confirmed the death was a homicide.

Officers say dozens of tips have been received from the community and investigators are following up on several leads.

Beaverton Police Department said investigators do not believe there is any continued threat to the community.

“When a 13-year-old is murdered in our community that’s obviously a tragic event that rocks our community and our police department,” Matt Henderson of the Beaverton Police Department said. “And I want our community to know that the full power of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigative staff is working this case. And we’re gonna find who did this to Milana.”

Prior to Li’s body being found, she had been reported missing around 1:10 p.m. Monday, May 9, by her mother. She was last seen alive at her apartment near the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road around 4 p.m. Sunday evening

Officers are stressing this is an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cindy Herring at (503) 526-2280.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the third year in a row, Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled.
Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade cancelled
Desmond Robinson
Inmate back in custody after escape from LaPorte County Jail
Nearly 700 Miller's Merry Manor employees could be let go
Miller’s Health Services ends operating lease that could lay off nearly 700 employees
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Ever since their last administrator resigned in September of 2021, efforts to find another...
The crisis at Portage Manor; why former administrator resigned

Latest News

Whether it’s meat, fruits, or vegetables, people are expected to pay between 5-6% more this...
Restaurant and eatery prices increase as inflation impacts wholesale markets
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to provide resources for...
Water Resource Fair held in Benton Harbor
A television show that showcases home makeovers for military veterans is coming to Michiana.
‘Military Makeover With Montel’ helping Michigan City veteran
Inflation hurts small businesses
Medical Moment: Dental care for kids - clipped version