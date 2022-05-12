St. Joe County lawmakers aim to curb nursing shortage in new law

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe County lawmakers are supporting a new law to help fix Indiana’s nursing shortage.

The new law supported by state representative Dale Devon of Granger will boost the health care workforce pipeline by providing flexibility to those seeking a license.

Right now, there are more than 4300 nursing jobs open statewide.

In addition to current job openings, the state will need 5,000 additional nurses by 2031.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.