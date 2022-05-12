Southgate Crossing offers new experience under different owners

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Southgate Crossing in Elkhart is under new ownership.

And with that comes a new vision for the iconic big red building on County Road 26.

The building has changed ownership throughout the years, but under the new ownership, it now houses an antique mall, more than 60 local artisan vendors and food vendors.

There’s also an event space upstairs.

“The last time people were in here, there was an auction,” said co-owner Cami Mechling. “So this is a much different feel of brand new things that people can buy that are mostly local and it’s just beautiful.”

Southgate Crossing is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

There will also be a flea market and vendor sale in the parking lot on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

