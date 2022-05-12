Advertisement

South Bend man pleads guilty in deadly stabbing

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and being a habitual offender, for a deadly stabbing.

Richard Alexander, 55, was charged with murder in the death of 37-year-old Catherine Minix.

According to police, Alexander stabbed Minix to death in September of 2020. Police were doing a welfare check in the 900 block of Fairview in South Bend when tehy discovered her body outside.

Alexander had a history of domestic violence against Minix.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

Alexander faces 15 to 50 years in prison. Alexander, was initially sent to prison after a series of rapes in the River Park area in the mid 90′s, but was later exonerated through DNA evidence.

