SBPD seeks community cooperation due to rising crime trends

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the first in-person community meeting the department held since the pandemic started in 2020, a Community Strategic Intel Report, showed the public statistics on last month’s crime trends in each part of the city.

“You know we just have to come together as a community to fix these issues,” said South Bend resident, Komaneach Wheeler-Brown.

The South Bend Police Department said they understand the importance of working with their community.

“It shows them that we are more concerned. We’re caring towards their concerns. What’s happening in their areas, and as their police force we want to respond to affect their quality of life,” said James Burns, an SBPD Strategic Intel Office Patrolmen.

That’s why they hold Community Stat meetings that offer a glimpse of crime trends throughout the city.

“Before the Covid hit I was here like every month. And then it stopped,” said resident Kathy Baugher.

Community members told 16 News Now that they were happy to be back and able to speak face to face with officers about their concerns, which is exactly what officials had wanted.

“And if we can get that dialogue, build upon it from what we started here, that can only increase things to where the quality of life, that cooperation with our community is only going to increase,” said Officer Burns.

A major reason police officers wanted the public in attendance was due to the fact that certain crimes like reported shots fired have increased in the last month, which officers called concerning.

“And I can hear gunshots. I can hear them early in the morning. 2′ o’clock in the morning, 2:30 in the morning, you can hear them,” said Baugher.

Community members, as well as officers, said that people need to be bold enough to speak out and work together to lower these crime trends.

“So we need to change that mindset of this generation to let them know that the snitch word is a fake word. It’s just fake,” Wheeler-Brown said.

Community members are invited to attend future community meetings at the SBPD Auditorium on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m..

