RVIA lends helping hands in restoration of Potato Creek State Park

ST. Joseph County, Ind. (WNDU) - Potato Creek State Park is undergoing restoration projects to improve visitors’ experiences.

The RV Industry Association is taking on this massive project to give back to the community and preserve nature for future generations.

“We have all kinds of different trades. Whether it’s electricians, carpenters, salespeople, you name it, we have it. And what we do is build things,” said Mike Gaeddert, General Manager at Coachman Catalina Travel Trailers.

Four hundred volunteers from the RV Industry Association worked diligently in the hot sun at Potato Creek State Park to help make the park even more enjoyable for visitors.

“We have a lot of skill in this industry, whether it’s marketing, building, trades, different types of things that are all being put to use today,” said Michilah Grimes, Director of Corporate and Community Impact at Lippert.

Those skills were on full display as over 30 companies put their business competition on hold to come together and improve one of Michiana’s most delightful gems.

Grimes continued saying, “We’re better when we work together, so how can we build relationships and do something good for the community, and we thought what a great way to give back than to the parks because that’s where a lot of people use products throughout the RV industry.

They built a stage and 21 benches at the Nature Center to be utilized by students on field trips, a bridge to the fish cleaning station, and restoring the station. They touched up the paint on the signs, repaired the outside of numerous restrooms, did trail cleanup, and removed invasive species.

“I think it’s a credit to our industry for the kind of turnout we had at this event. Especially some of the notice was pretty short. A couple of companies didn’t realize until Friday, and they have 20-30+ volunteers out here that they took away from their business, so just a huge credit to the overall industry on the willingness to give back and jump in with both feet,” noted Gaeddert.

It shows the commitment that these companies have to our community so that future generations can be fortunate enough to appreciate nature.

Grimes concluded by saying, “We care about the outdoor spaces, and not only for our customers but for our future generations. This is a place where they get to play and have fun and learn about nature.”

Today’s event was a kick-off event as the Emerging Leader Coalition of the RV Industry Association plans on undertaking 2 or 3 projects around the country every quarter and at least a couple right here at home.

Gaeddert said they use the phrase, “Watch what the RV Industry can do” to rally to troops.

You can see what the RV industry did today by visiting Potato Creek State Park, only 13 miles from downtown South Bend.

