Ruthmere Museum collecting money to preserve Ukraine’s landmarks

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ruthmere Museum in Elkhart is collecting money for the ‘Ukraine Heritage Response Fund’.

Donations are being accepted in honor of Liana Panyieva’s spring concert.

Liana is a Ukrainian native, and came to the U.S. with her family five years ago. The money collected will help preserve Ukraine’s historical landmarks, many of which have been threatened by the Russian invasion.

You can donate online by simply clicking here.

