Restaurant and eatery prices increase as inflation impacts wholesale markets

By Jack Springgate
Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as many of us continue to feel the squeeze inflation is having on our wallets.

Whether it’s meat, fruits, or vegetables, people are expected to pay between 5-6% more this year on food according to the latest consumer price index report by the USDA.

Local businesses talked about how costs can stack up real quickly with these unexpected price hikes.

Take a $.30 increase per pound on organic bananas. You might not notice that breaking your budget for groceries, but a smoothie shop using 500 pounds of the fruit per week will.

That’s roughly how many bananas Purely Pressed in South Bend goes through weekly.

“There’s about two pounds of fruit that go into every bottle of juice that we have,” said operations manager Anthony Fulton.

With inflation impacting the price of pineapples, acai, and more of their most important ingredients, they’ve been forced to make a change they’ve tried to avoid ever since opening their doors in 2016.

“The first Purely Pressed store opened in 2016 and two weeks ago we observed our very first price increase since the stores opened. It was a tough decision. We battled on it for a long time on where to make the price increase,” Fulton said.

Their most popular items went up by a dollar across the board. Juices went from $8 to $9. Smoothies hit double digits going from $9 to $10. Acai bowls bumped up from $10 to $11.

Fulton says they’ve gotten creative to make sure prices don’t have to go up any higher.

“We also added additional toppings. Instead of getting three toppings, they can get four toppings, so we changed our packaging to have a wider surface area. We are going to be changing some sizes as well on our juices,” he said.

One of the other reasons Fulton says they’re paying more for ingredients is because of rising fuel costs.

Folks at Jaworski’s Market agree saying high gas prices are contributing to higher meat prices no matter what cut you go with.

“Plow, plant, fertilize, harvest, transport, process--there’s fuel in every layer. As we see our gas prices go up, we’re getting hit hard by that. I definitely think that’s going to impact all food prices as this continues,” said Jaworski’s Market owner Chris Jaworski.

He says business hasn’t dropped much do to inflation, but he has noticed people spending more money for less food.

