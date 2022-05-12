Rep. Bauer calls for Gov. Holcomb to suspend gas tax, provide relief to Hoosiers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - State Rep. Marueen Bauer is asking Gov. Holcomb to suspend the state’s gas tax until July.

According to Bauer’s office, Indiana’s gasoline taxes are hitting nearly seventy-five cents a gallon.

“The Republican supermajority has the power to suspend the gas tax and immediately help with the cost of living,” Bauer said. “We are calling on their leadership now when Hoosiers need representation and action the most. While the supermajority spent this year’s session fighting national culture wars that no Hoosier wanted, I am confident that they can rise to this occasion to provide relief for Hoosier families.”

The last time the state’s gas tax was suspended was in June of 2000.

Back in 2000, Gov. Frank L. O’Bannon temporarily suspended the state gasoline tax for two months. Other states across the country, including Georgia and Maryland, have taken steps to temporarily suspend their gas tax and provide relief for consumers.

Republicans rejected House and Senate Democrats’ proposal to suspend the gasoline tax until July on the last day of the 2022 legislative session.

