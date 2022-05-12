‘Military Makeover With Montel’ helping Michigan City veteran

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A television show that showcases home makeovers for military veterans is coming to Michiana.

“Military Makeover with Montel” renovates homes for military veterans to thank them for their service. For over thirty seasons, the show has traveled nationally to renovate homes.

Their next stop? The Stupar family of Michigan City.

Michael Stupar recently retired in November 2021, ending a 20-year career decorated with numerous awards and medals.

16 News Now talked with the hosts of the show, who say they’re excited to transform another life.

“We bring them home, I open the car door and the look and the gratitude on their face is just overwhelming,” says Co-Host Art Edmonds. “It’s the most rewarding TV job you could ever have.”

“You’re taking away the worries of a house falling apart, or you know, just things that need love,” says Jennifer Bertrand. “So, to get to take those worries away for a family and just hear them be happy. It’s so awesome.”

The big reveal is set to take place on June 17.

You can catch the premiere on the Lifetime channel on Aug. 12.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.