UPDATE: Missing Michigan City Police 3-year-old girl found; no word on her condition

Police did not provide the child's name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick...
Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick Road and Long Beach Lane.(Michigan City Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
UPDATE: The Michigan City Police Department says the girl has been found. There is no word on her condition at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Police Department needs your help searching for a missing three-year-old girl.

Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick Road and Long Beach Lane.

Police say the girl has brown hair and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and a diaper. She is non-verbal autistic.

Police ask that you call 911 immediately if you locate her.

