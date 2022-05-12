Medical Moment: Kids and their dental care

(WNDU) - According to the CDC, 42 percent of children between the ages of two and 11, have had cavities in their baby teeth, and 21 percent of children, ages six to 11, have had them in their permanent teeth.

So, what can parents do to prevent cavities and promote a healthy smile for their little ones?

There are a few way to make dental care easier on your kids and you first start with the right toothbrush.

“The industry has done a great job in developing, like, fun-colored toothbrushes, different types of flossers that are more kid friendly,” said Jacqueline Moroco, CEO of Moroco Orthodontics.

Brushing is the most important method of cavity prevention, but it can be tricky to find the right toothbrush for your child with so many different options available. A good place to start is by looking for a toothbrush with soft, polished bristles.

Also, visit the dentist regularly. Also according to the CDC, children who start seeing the dentist by age five have dental costs that are 40 percent lower over a five-year period.

“The relationship with the dentist is really important; parents finding the right fit for their child, you know, not every office is created equally,” Moroco continued.

Some other tips for parents to encourage good dental care for their kids: brush your teeth together, set a timer for two minutes so your kids know how long they need to brush, have your child practice brushing teeth on a doll or stuffed animal and create a rewards system. Add a sticker for every day they brush their teeth without complaining. When they reach a certain number of stickers, they could get a toy, or a trip to the zoo!

