Advertisement

Medical Moment: Kids and their dental care

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - According to the CDC, 42 percent of children between the ages of two and 11, have had cavities in their baby teeth, and 21 percent of children, ages six to 11, have had them in their permanent teeth.

So, what can parents do to prevent cavities and promote a healthy smile for their little ones?

There are a few way to make dental care easier on your kids and you first start with the right toothbrush.

“The industry has done a great job in developing, like, fun-colored toothbrushes, different types of flossers that are more kid friendly,” said Jacqueline Moroco, CEO of Moroco Orthodontics.

Brushing is the most important method of cavity prevention, but it can be tricky to find the right toothbrush for your child with so many different options available. A good place to start is by looking for a toothbrush with soft, polished bristles.

Also, visit the dentist regularly. Also according to the CDC, children who start seeing the dentist by age five have dental costs that are 40 percent lower over a five-year period.

“The relationship with the dentist is really important; parents finding the right fit for their child, you know, not every office is created equally,” Moroco continued.

Some other tips for parents to encourage good dental care for their kids: brush your teeth together, set a timer for two minutes so your kids know how long they need to brush, have your child practice brushing teeth on a doll or stuffed animal and create a rewards system. Add a sticker for every day they brush their teeth without complaining. When they reach a certain number of stickers, they could get a toy, or a trip to the zoo!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the third year in a row, Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled.
Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade cancelled
Desmond Robinson
Inmate back in custody after escape from LaPorte County Jail
Nearly 700 Miller's Merry Manor employees could be let go
Miller’s Health Services ends operating lease that could lay off nearly 700 employees
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Ever since their last administrator resigned in September of 2021, efforts to find another...
The crisis at Portage Manor; why former administrator resigned

Latest News

A television show that showcases home makeovers for military veterans is coming to Michiana.
‘Military Makeover With Montel’ helping Michigan City veteran
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is releasing details surrounding its work on the...
Timeline of Alexis Morales death investigation
16 News Now Reporter Monica Murphy reached out to schools across Michiana to find out what is...
Parents call for better anti-bullying policies in schools
Parents call for better anti-bullying policies in schools