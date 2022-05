MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic Mishawaka ice cream shop is up for sale!

The owner of the “Dari Fair” Ice Cream Shop announced on Wednesday that after 18 years, they’re ready to move on.

They’re asking $500,000 dollars for the business.

In a Facebook post, the owners said that they will also train the new owner “if they keep it the Dari Fair”.

