Gov. Holcomb directs flags be flown at half-staff

(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering all flags be flown at half-staff.

Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Monday. This is to honor the one million Americans who have lost their battle to coronavirus.

“Each left behind a family, a community forever changed because of this pandemic,” President Biden said in a statement on the order.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.