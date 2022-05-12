Gov. Holcomb directs flags be flown at half-staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering all flags be flown at half-staff.
Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Monday. This is to honor the one million Americans who have lost their battle to coronavirus.
“Each left behind a family, a community forever changed because of this pandemic,” President Biden said in a statement on the order.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.