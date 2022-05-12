First Alert Forecast: Near Record High Temperatures Again Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm again this Thursday. Few high clouds throughout the day, just like yesterday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s again. The daily high temperature record for today could again be in jeopardy. The daily record high was set in 1985 at 88 degrees. This could very well be tied or even broken later today. Staying very warm but with lower humidity throughout today. High of 88 degrees. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning cooler overnight with a lack of cloud cover and lower humidity. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s by the morning with even a few 50s popping up on the map. Low of 61 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying warm and sunny with lower humidity as the work week comes to a close. No rain is expected until the weekend. High of 85 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Starting out the day with partly cloudy skies. The morning looks mostly dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening. We will continue to watch how things set up for the weekend. Most of the storms will remain below severe limits. High of 80 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms continues through Sunday before the rain chances let up for a few days. Temperatures will also continue to drop. Middle 70s expected by Sunday afternoon and temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s for highs through next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, May 11th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 90 (Daily Record High Temperature)

Wednesday’s Low: 71 (Daily Record Warm Low Temperature)

Precipitation: 0.00″

