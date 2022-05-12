Elkhart Chamber of Commerce President testifies to Congress

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce President Levon Johnson testified to Congress.

Johnson joined a group of experts who spoke about the need for investing in small communities like Elkhart.

His testimony focused on what makes Elkhart County special, and how it’s been able to bounce back from so many setbacks.

“Like every community, Elkhart County has a combination of traits that make us unique. I am often asked, ‘What characteristics have allowed Elkhart County to remain an economic bellwether for the country?’ We believe our collaborative spirit, entrepreneurial equal system, economic resilience, philanthropic nature, and cultural diversity are the right mix that provide for opportunities in our communities,” Johnson said.

Johnson also added that Elkhart has been used as a backdrop for many presidential visits since 2008.

He said that while the city appreciates the political theater, it prefers to move at the speed of business - not the speed of government.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.