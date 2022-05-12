3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DALLAS (KTVT) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon Wednesday afternoon.
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
According to investigators, a man entered the store, yelled something unintelligible, and opened fire.
The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored van as he fled the scene.
Dallas police do not believe it was a hate crime incident, but the investigation is continuing.
