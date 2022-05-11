Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade cancelled

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The latest ‘big event’ cancellation in Michiana has nothing to do with COVID.

For the third year in a row, Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled.

“We had some construction downtown that we needed to alter the route slightly, but we threw up several options for an amended route,” Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood told 16 News Now. “We’re as disappointed as everybody else about it. The city did actually step up to try to make sure we were doing all we could to save it.”

The city is a major partner in the parade, but it isn’t in charge of the parade. The parade is organized and run by a group of volunteers from various veteran’s groups.

Some posted comments on the Facebook page of American Legion Post 161 saying the cancellation was due to construction along the parade route. They say rerouting options caused issues of traffic safety for the community at large. There were also indications that getting enough volunteers was a problem.

“People need to step up and volunteer,” said Mayor Wood. “We hold it sacred, and it is an important part of, you know, I think Mishawaka tradition and we very much desire to see it continue. And so, whatever we can do to help ensure that we will, we stand ready to do.”

Meantime, Osceola is going to have its Memorial Day Parade this year.

“In light of what’s going on with Mishawka. We want to welcome the people of Mishawka that either want to participate or spectate,” said parade organizer Tom Krueger.

Krueger says some members of a Model T Club who were going to be part of the parade in Mishawaka will now take part in the Osceola parade.

“Our parade, you can’t have the expectation of the Mishawaka parade. You’ve got to, you know, pretty much have the expectation of the Mayberry parade. but by gosh, it’s all about, you know, the spirit of Memorial Day.”

Memorial Day services will still be held in Mishawaka at Little St. Joseph Cemetery, Mishawaka City Cemetery, Fairview Cemetery, and the foot bridge at Beutter Park/ Battell Park.

