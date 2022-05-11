Advertisement

The Milk Bank offers resources for those impacted by formula shortage

Indiana's Milk Bank is offering resources for those impacted by the baby formula shortage of 2022.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s Milk Bank is offering resources for anyone impacted by the baby formula shortage.

The Milk Bank says they have milk available, and can also help families find a new source for the formula. They are providing safe donor milk on a long term prescription for infants with medical needs.

No matter how much you need, help can be given on a sliding-scale medical relief fund.

For more information, you can click here, or call the number 317-536-1670.

