The Milk Bank offers resources for those impacted by formula shortage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s Milk Bank is offering resources for anyone impacted by the baby formula shortage.

The Milk Bank says they have milk available, and can also help families find a new source for the formula. They are providing safe donor milk on a long term prescription for infants with medical needs.

No matter how much you need, help can be given on a sliding-scale medical relief fund.

For more information, you can click here, or call the number 317-536-1670.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.