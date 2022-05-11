Michigan Health Dept. urges testing as part of Hepatitis Awareness Month

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging Michiganders to get tested for hepatitis B and C.

The department’s “We Treat Hep C Initiative” is part of Hepatitis Awareness month, which is designed to eliminate the virus in Michigan by increasing access to treatment.

The hepatitis B virus (HBV) and HCV, the two most common types of viral hepatitis, are leading causes of liver cancer and the most common reason for liver transplants in the U.S.

There are often no immediate symptoms for the viruses, which is why health officials are calling on all adults to get tested at their next doctor’s appointment, regardless of age.

For more information on Hepatitis Awareness Month from the MDHHS, click here.

