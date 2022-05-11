Advertisement

Inmate in hospital after escape from LaPorte County Jail

Desmond Robinson
Desmond Robinson(La Porte County Sheriff’s Office)
By Carli Luca
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaPorte, Ind. (WNDU) - An inmate is back in custody after a brief escape from the LaPorte County Jail.

After receiving a call late Tuesday night about suspicious activity on the east side of the jail, deputies responded. They found several pieces of bedding material tied together coming from a top floor window.

A nude man was then reported in the 600 block of State Road 2. He had injuries consistent with a fall. Police identified the man as Desmond Robinson, 43, who had been incarcerated at the LaPorte County Jail since April 11. He was being held for a felony burglary charge and a revocation related to a trafficking offense that happened in March of 2017.

Robinson was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Jail Administration has since done a comprehensive security check of the LaPorte County Jail and will do an internal review of what happened. The jail staff has done a headcount and found all inmates are accounted for and in their assigned cells.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the escape.

