Guardians-White Sox game postponed by COVID-19 outbreak

(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - After Cleveland manager Terry Francona tested positive for COVID-19, the series finale between the Guardians and White Sox was postponed to allow for more testing and contact tracing.

Major League Baseball released a statement saying only there were “multiple positive COVID-19 tests” within Cleveland’s organization. Francona tested positive a few hours before the scheduled first pitch. The 63-year-old currently is not showing any symptoms.

Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who filled in when Francona stepped away last season, was expected to manage the series finale. However, his scheduled meeting with media members was canceled and the game was postponed shortly thereafter.

