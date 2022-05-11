‘Fridays by the Fountain’ return to DTSB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The weather is getting warmer, which means we’re closing in on another year of Fridays by the Fountain!

The 13-week lunchtime music summer concert series will take place in downtown South Bend beginning Friday, June 3.

Held on Fridays between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., each concert is free and takes place at the Jon R. Hunt Plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The event, which is in it’s 22nd year, showcased live entertainment from local blues, jazz, rock, R&B, country, folk, and Irish music bands.

