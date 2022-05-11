FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Record Heat Expected Today

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A mixture of sun and clouds on this First Alert Weather Day. Temperatures will begin the day in the lower 70s and the air will be very muggy. As the sunshine comes up we will see the temperatures rise pretty quickly. Temperatures in the 80s through noon and topping out close to 90 later this afternoon. The daily record high temperatures set back in 1896 was 88 degrees. That is in jeopardy as we get into the afternoon. Stay hydrated and stay cool! High of 90 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures gradually cooling down into the 70s for much of the evening. As the humidity drops the temps will fall into the 60s by morning. It will feel a lot better by morning. Low of 65 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Staying warm but not as humid throughout the day. Highs in the middle 80s are likely again with tons of sunshine. Heat index not as high, staying in the upper 80s during the afternoon. High of 86 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Still warm and sunny to end the week. Highs remain in the middle 80s and humidity will remain lower. The temperatures will continue to slide down into the weekend. High of 85 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph

LONG RANGE: Rain chances return with some scattered thunderstorms through Saturday and Sunday. This will bring a cooling trend into the region and just in time for graduations across Michiana. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s and 70s for much of the rest of May. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, May 10th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 86

Tuesday’s Low: 65

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.