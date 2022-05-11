Elkhart man charged with murder of 19-year-old

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a jury found 23-year-old Oliver Bwalya guilty of murder for his role in the death of 19-year-old Alan Diaz of South Bend back in March 2020.

The cases against three others, also charged with murder, remain pending.

The sentencing range for murder is between 45 and 65 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

The entire probable cause affidavit is enclosed below:

Page 1 of the PCA of Oliver Bwalya (WNDU)

Page 2 of the PCA of Oliver Bwalya. (WNDU)

Page 3 of the PCA of Oliver Bwalya. (WNDU)

Page 4 of the PCA of Oliver Bwalya. (WNDU)

