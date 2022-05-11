Collaborative space offering vintage items opens in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a new collaborative space in South Bend that offers a variety of vintage items and photography.

‘Beauty and Bull Vintage’ had its grand opening over the weekend. It now shares a space with ‘Photography by Hanah.’

You can find everything from vintage clothing and accessories to home items.

“Every corner of it is something that you might remember from your grandparent’s home, something that you may still have in your home because you love vintage,” said owner Hanah Klodzinski. “Just something that you can have fun with, maybe do something unique that they’re not able to do anywhere else.”

Vintage photoshoots can also be scheduled. The retail space is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2 – 8 p.m.

The shop is located at 2226 E. Mishawaka Avenue in South Bend.

