Advertisement

Berrien Hills Golf Club eyed for housing redevelopment

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A new plan could breathe new life into an old golf club.

Berrien Hills Golf Club closed it’s doors three years ago. Now, a development firm proposed building homes of many kinds, including single-family dwellings, townhouses, and even apartments.

It would also include space for outdoor activities.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, up to 700 people could call the former golf course home - as long as this plan goes through.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Medical Moment: Lack of sleep may cause dementia, study says
How the laws around abortion will change in both Michigan and Indiana if Roe v. Wade is...
Indiana, Michigan prepare for possible post-Roe future
Milk Bank provides resources for those impacted by formula shortage.
Milk Bank provides resources for those impacted by formula shortage
The Berrien Hills Golf Course has been closed for 3 years, and is now being eyed for...
Housing redevelopment proposed for Berrien Hills Golf Course