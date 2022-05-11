Berrien Hills Golf Club eyed for housing redevelopment
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A new plan could breathe new life into an old golf club.
Berrien Hills Golf Club closed it’s doors three years ago. Now, a development firm proposed building homes of many kinds, including single-family dwellings, townhouses, and even apartments.
It would also include space for outdoor activities.
According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, up to 700 people could call the former golf course home - as long as this plan goes through.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.