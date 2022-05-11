Berrien Hills Golf Club eyed for housing redevelopment

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A new plan could breathe new life into an old golf club.

Berrien Hills Golf Club closed it’s doors three years ago. Now, a development firm proposed building homes of many kinds, including single-family dwellings, townhouses, and even apartments.

It would also include space for outdoor activities.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, up to 700 people could call the former golf course home - as long as this plan goes through.

