Advertisement

St. Joseph County 911 Communications Center has new executive director

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County’s consolidated 911 call center has a new executive director.

Julie Tobey has been at the place since the start. She is now stepping in to run it.

Tuesday was her big moment as her appointment was unanimously approved by St. Joseph County commissioners. However, she missed it.

“She would have been here, but she was tested for COVID,” says St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter. “She feels fine, but she didn’t want to come and do that until she gets the OK.”

Tobey replaces Ray Schultz, who is serving in another capacity at the call center.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

The Fentanyl Threat
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Nearly 700 Miller's Merry Manor employees could be let go
Miller’s Health Services ends operating lease that could lay off nearly 700 employees
Miller's Health Services could experience mass lay-offs
The crisis at Portage Manor