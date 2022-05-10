St. Joseph County 911 Communications Center has new executive director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County’s consolidated 911 call center has a new executive director.

Julie Tobey has been at the place since the start. She is now stepping in to run it.

Tuesday was her big moment as her appointment was unanimously approved by St. Joseph County commissioners. However, she missed it.

“She would have been here, but she was tested for COVID,” says St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter. “She feels fine, but she didn’t want to come and do that until she gets the OK.”

Tobey replaces Ray Schultz, who is serving in another capacity at the call center.

