Shipshewana Flea Market opens for the season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Midwest’s largest outdoor flea market is open for the season.

The Shipshewana Flea Market is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Guests can visit nearly 400 vendors, along with food trucks and the farmer’s market.

“We started as an auction in 1922 with a few head of cattle and some pigs and it’s grown into what we are today,” said Laura Gates, the marketing director.

The Shipshewana Flea Market is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. through September.

For more information, click here.

