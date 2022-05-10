Several Michiana schools to receive reading, STEM coaching this fall

(WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Education is partnering with schools across the state to launch programs that will provide coaching to teachers in STEM subjects in the fall.

Several schools here in Michiana will receive that coaching.

During the 2020-2021 school year, testing showed that nearly one in five Hoosier students were not proficient in reading. To help, reading coaches will help support Kindergarten through second grade teachers.

The following Michiana schools will participate in that training:

Culver Elementary School (Culver Community Schools)

Lincoln Elementary School (South Bend Community School Corporation)

Muessel Elementary School (South Bend Community School Corporation)

There was also an academic impact in math. Following the same coaching model used for reading, fourth through eighth grade STEM teachers will receive coaching for that subject.

The following Michiana schools will participate in that training:

Career Academy Middle School (Career Academy South Bend)

Edison Middle School (South Bend Community School Corporation)

Jackson Middle School (South Bend Community School Corporation)

The department is also deploying $20 million to help cover the full cost of the programming.

More information about Indiana’s Priorities for Early Literacy is available here, and information about Indiana’s Priorities for STEM Education is available here.

