Advertisement

Notre Dame’s graduation to take place this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, thousands of Notre Dame students will become graduates.

More than 3300 students will receive their degrees, including more than 2,000 undergrads.

On Saturday, commencement mass is happening 5 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion.

And on Sunday the commencement ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Notre Dame stadium weather-permitting.

Those planning on attending must have ticket to be admitted. The commencement event will also be livestreamed for those not planning on going in person.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Council recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month
Council recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
On Friday, Brooks played a private show at a local farm here in St. Joseph County to help raise...
Garth Brooks helps raise $1.2 million for Habitat for Humanity
Garth Brooks helps raise over $1.2 million for Habitat for Humanity.
Garth Brooks helps raise over $1.2 million for Habitat for Humanity