Notre Dame’s graduation to take place this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, thousands of Notre Dame students will become graduates.

More than 3300 students will receive their degrees, including more than 2,000 undergrads.

On Saturday, commencement mass is happening 5 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion.

And on Sunday the commencement ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Notre Dame stadium weather-permitting.

Those planning on attending must have ticket to be admitted. The commencement event will also be livestreamed for those not planning on going in person.

