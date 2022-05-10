Miller’s Health Services ends operating lease that could lay off nearly 700 employees

Ind. (WNDU) - Miller’s Health Services Inc. announced that it could be laying off nearly 700 employees due to their terminating operator’s lease.

The news came thanks to a WARN notification, issued by the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification act, that requires employers to give official notice to certain state and local government units or officials to inform them of pending terminations. Affected employees were also notified.

Miller’s Health Services Inc., provides senior living communities throughout the Hoosier State, and in Huntington, LaGrange, Peru, Wakarusa, and others, nearly 700 employees could be let go.

The city of Huntington’s Mayor, Richard Strick, told 16 News Now that in a small city, news like this has been stressful.

“Our primary concern is with the residents that are going to be impacted by this as well as the workers. We’re a little bit less concerned about the workers, just because we know there’s lots of great job opportunities here in Huntington, even within their field, and so if something doesn’t work out with the new operator we know that they’re going to have opportunities, but the transition impact on the residents is something I’m very concerned about,” said Strick.

The WARN notice said that it is likely a majority of employees will be rehired by the company’s new operator.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.