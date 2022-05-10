Advertisement

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick, WNDU Polar Bear visit Ruth Murdoch Elementary

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The First Alert Weather Team made a visit to Ruth Murdoch Elementary School in Berrien Springs on Tuesday morning.

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick spoke to students about what a meteorologist does and how to forecast the weather.

And of course, he was joined by our WNDU Polar Bear, who managed to steal the show!

The students got to take turns choosing a name for the bear. Some suggested Snowfall, and others said Arctic. But the most popular name was Snowy.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

The Fentanyl Threat
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Nearly 700 Miller's Merry Manor employees could be let go
Miller’s Health Services ends operating lease that could lay off nearly 700 employees
Miller's Health Services could experience mass lay-offs
The crisis at Portage Manor