Garth Brooks helps raise $1.2 million for Habitat for Humanity

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Garth Brooks held a private concert for some lucky individuals at St. Joe Farm.

Brooks held the private show for 300 people, and in the process, helped raise $1.2 million for Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County.

“When we heard Garth would be in town for his stadium tour, we invited him to revisit the Carter Work Project site. He and Trisha were such a huge part of its success back in 2018, so of course, we wanted him to see all the growth and progress that’s happened these past 4 years,” said Jim Williams, President and CEO at Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County. “As the conversation went on, one thing led to another, and the next thing we knew, we had the blessed opportunity to host a private concert fundraiser with only a month to prepare!”

The community partners that helped raise over the money for Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County include 1st Source Bank, Gurley Leep, Judd Leighton Foundation, KeyBank, Ruoff Mortgage, Tire Rack, Vera Z. Dwyer and Indiana Trust and Whirlpool.

An anonymous donor also committed to matching each dollar fundraised as well.

“The funds raised from this event will help so many Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families,” said Williams. “We are so grateful to Garth, his team, and our partners for believing in our mission and helping us make the dream of owning an affordable home a reality for so many St. Joseph County families.”

If you’d like to get involved with Habitat for Humanity, or donate, simply click here.

