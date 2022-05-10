First Alert Forecast: Humidity on the Increase, A Few Storms Overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Starting out with some high clouds across Michiana due to some overnight storms that moved through portions of the Midwest. Michiana remained dry and will throughout the day. As the clouds thin out, the sunshine will fill the skies again. Highs will top out in the middle 80s during the afternoon with an uptick in the humidity as well. High of 85 degrees. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds move back into the area. There is a slight chance of a few thunderstorms overnight. This would likely be between about 11pm and 4am. The chance is very slight, this will all depend on how things develop to our north and west and how Lake Michigan has an impact on this storm. Some may see a shower or storm. Some may remain dry. Otherwise staying partly cloudy and muggy. Low of 66 degrees. Winds S 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds remain early with a mixture of sun and high clouds throughout the day. The highs will be in the upper 80s, closing in on a daily high temperatures record set back in 1896. That record is 88 degrees, this is within reach. It will be hot and humid during the day with little if any breeze. High of 88 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: The warmth continues as the humidity drops just a bit. Highs will return to the upper 80s with tons of sunshine across the region to end the week. Just a light breeze if any. High of 86 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying warm and sunny through Friday with highs continue to top out in the 80s. Rain chances return with some scattered thunderstorms through Saturday and Sunday. This will brig a cooling trend into the region and just in time for graduations across Michiana. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s and 70s for much of the rest of May. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 9th, 2022

Monday’s High: 80

Monday’s Low: 50

Precipitation: 0.00″

