Crews put out fire at home on South Bend’s west side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters in South Bend responded to a house fire on South Bend’s west side on Tuesday.

It happened in the 1500 block of West Poland Avenue. Fire crews say they were called to the scene and saw the home “heavily involved in fire.”

Upon entering the home, the house was cluttered, making it difficult for crews to get through with zero-visibility conditions. However, they eventually were able to put out the fire.

“Just really proud of the crews,” says Brandon Roark, Assistant Chief of Training for the South Bend Fire Department. “They did a quick, fast job and good, clean fire for us.”

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

