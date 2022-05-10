Council recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the South Bend Common Council passed a resolution recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

This day has been observed in the United States since 1949.

Since the pandemic, mental health professionals say more people have struggled.

“Mental Health Awareness Month exists to really amplify the need for people to really pay attention to mental health needs and bring awareness obviously in the title, but I think what happens is, particularly since the pandemic, more people have become acutely aware of mental health awareness,” said Licensed Therapist, Speaker and Life-Coach, Rhonda Gipson-Willis,

“People are realizing that stress, isolation, and uncertainty have taken a toll on their well-being,” said South Bend Common Council President Sharon McBride.

In Mid-March, Mental Health America releases toolkits to help with outreach activities.

This year’s theme is “back to the basics.”

The goal is to provide knowledge about mental health, to draw attention to suicide, and to help reduce the stigma.

“I think what’s really helped with the de-stigmatization is that this next generation coming up, after the Millennials, Gen Z, they are really intentional about leaning into their mental health, and they don’t have the stigma and shame around it that a lot of our generations did,” said Gipson-Willis.

Gipson-Willis says do not be afraid to ask for help.

She also wants to remind people that they do not have to suffer in silence.

“Sometimes people wait for the crisis to justify the need, when you don’t have to have crisis,” she said.

If you are struggling and need some free resources, click here.

