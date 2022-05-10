The cost of redistricting St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It turns out St. Joseph County’s redistricting process was a costly one.

One county commissioner tallied all the legal bills and came up with a grand total of $539,803.79.

The drawing of new district boundaries decimated the district of Commissioner Derek Dieter.

“Oh my personal situation of the 17,000 plus that voted for me and my election over 10,000 people who did vote for me then have now been displaced in other districts,” Dieter said. “So, if you can figure it out, let me know.”

Dieter feels the new districts should have reflected what the people want, not what political parties want.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.