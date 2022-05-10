Advertisement

The cost of redistricting St. Joseph County

Commissioner Derek Dieter speaks out after St. Joseph County has been redistricted.
Commissioner Derek Dieter speaks out after St. Joseph County has been redistricted.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It turns out St. Joseph County’s redistricting process was a costly one.

One county commissioner tallied all the legal bills and came up with a grand total of $539,803.79.

The drawing of new district boundaries decimated the district of Commissioner Derek Dieter.

“Oh my personal situation of the 17,000 plus that voted for me and my election over 10,000 people who did vote for me then have now been displaced in other districts,” Dieter said. “So, if you can figure it out, let me know.”

Dieter feels the new districts should have reflected what the people want, not what political parties want.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Ever since their last administrator resigned in September of 2021, efforts to find another...
The crisis at Portage Manor
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Crews put out fire at home on South Bend’s west side
Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick spoke to students about what a meteorologist does and how to...
Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick, WNDU Polar Bear visit Ruth Murdoch Elementary
Julie Tobey is now stepping in to run it.
St. Joseph County 911 Communications Center has new executive director