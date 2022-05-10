Benton Harbor ‘Resource and Job Fair’ this Thursday

BENTON HARBOR, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Benton Harbor is holding a water response and opportunity fair this Thursday.

The fair is happening at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 600 Nate Wells Sr. Dr., Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Home water testing kits, bottled water, lead inspection sign-up, employers looking to hire, soil testing, and water filters are on the line-up.

And with those filters, experts will also teach people how to install them.

If you’re looking to get your soil tested at the fair we’ve enclosed a comprehensive guide below:

How to collect a soil sample to get tested. (WNDU)

You can simply click here to watch a video on how to take a soil sample as well.

