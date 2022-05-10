Advertisement

Benton Harbor ‘Resource and Job Fair’ this Thursday

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Benton Harbor is holding a water response and opportunity fair this Thursday.

The fair is happening at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 600 Nate Wells Sr. Dr., Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Home water testing kits, bottled water, lead inspection sign-up, employers looking to hire, soil testing, and water filters are on the line-up.

And with those filters, experts will also teach people how to install them.

If you’re looking to get your soil tested at the fair we’ve enclosed a comprehensive guide below:

How to collect a soil sample to get tested.
How to collect a soil sample to get tested.(WNDU)

You can simply click here to watch a video on how to take a soil sample as well.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the housing market continues to stay hot, homeowners are fuming about their recent home tax...
Homeowners fuming after receiving increased property tax assessments
Police investigating suspicious death of 8-year-old in St. Joseph
Alberto Alvarez
Man charged with killing teen in Elkhart shooting
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
LaPorte Co. sheriff’s race features five men from same dept.
Danzell Pinkerton was charged on Monday after an incident at Brother's Bar and Grill.
Man arrested after bottle attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Parents across Michigan struggle to feed babies amid formula shortage
Resources for families amid baby formula shortage
Local homeowners feel the heat as property taxes increase.
Local homeowners feel the heat as property taxes increase
The Fentanyl Threat: Overdose deaths on the rise in Michiana.
The Fentanyl Threat: Overdose deaths on the rise in Michiana
Local homeowners feel the heat as property taxes increase