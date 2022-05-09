Silver Alert issued for missing Osceola teen

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 18-year-old Marcia Erhardt from Osceola.

Marcia is 5′7″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on May 4 at 8 p.m. wearing a black Adidas jacket, gray hoodie, and gray sweatpants.

Marcia Erhardt (Indiana State Police)

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

